College football slowly returns to Colorado’s schools

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The cheers and jeers of college football have returned and (knock on wood) it will be here in Colorado soon.

“The thought of going through a fall without football is really weird,” said University of Colorado quarterback Tyler Lytle, knowing the uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “I’m so happy to be back.”

The Colorado Buffaloes gained clearance from Boulder County Health Department to start practices on last Friday.

“Every rep that we get from this point forward will hopefully be good enough for us to be successful,” said Buffs head coach Karl Dorrell.

Colorado State will open the season hosting New Mexico on Oct. 24.

“We play a very fast tempo,” Rams head coach Steve Addazio. “Getting to that pace will take some time.”

Air Force Opened its season with a 40-7 win over Navy on Oct. 3.

“The style is going to change drastically as we go forward,” Air Force head coach Troy Calhoun. “We are going to have to move some guys around. Thanks goodness we have 3 weeks.”