BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The Buffs broke the bank landing Deion Sanders as their new football coach. Now, can everyone cash in?

The 2023 college football schedule is out for the Colorado Buffaloes, and everyone is circling the dates.

“Things are looking up for Colorado,” said Joey Feazel from Ceasars Sportsbook, who noted the odds for the Buffs to win the national championship is 200 to 1. “It’s a tall order, but the excitement is in the air.”

After a brutal campaign that saw the Buffs finish 1-11 in 2023, Colorado has captured the sixth-most bets taken in and the most dollars wagered to win the 2023 national championship.

“Coach Prime is the cool coach,” Feazel said. “They have 23 transfers, and to see this much action early on isn’t that surprising.”