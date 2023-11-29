DENVER (KDVR) — The trailer for the second season of “Coach Prime” was released Wednesday, giving people a look into what the Deion Sanders-centered show will focus on.

The season, which will fittingly stream on Prime Video starting Dec. 7, follows Sanders in his first season at the University of Colorado.

The Buffaloes went 4-8 overall in the season, a three-win improvement over the previous season when the team went 1-11.

In the trailer, Sanders said he “felt the spirit of losing,” when he first came to the school.

“No commitment, no desire, no fight. We had to flush that immediately,” he said.

Boulder was the center of college football coverage at the start of the season, with Fox Sports’ Big Noon Kickoff airing from the CU campus three times and ESPN’s College GameDay airing from the campus once.

The team started off the season 3-0 in non-conference play, picking up a big first win against Texas Christian University. However, they ended the season with a six-game losing streak and did not qualify for a bowl game.

The trailer briefly touches on a few topics, from the rebuilding of the team to Sanders’ connection with his family including his son, CU quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

You can watch the season two trailer for “Coach Prime” on YouTube.