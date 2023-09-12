DENVER (KDVR) — Deion Sanders spoke at the University of Colorado Boulder ahead of the Rocky Mountain Showdown against Colorado State University.

On Tuesday, Coach Prime was joined by wide receiver Xavier Weaver. You can watch Sanders’ full remarks in the player above.

Weaver was a standout in the team’s big rivalry game against Nebraska, hauling in 10 passes for 170 yards and a score.

The Buffs are buzzing following their second win of the season. For the team’s home opener, the Buffs beat the Cornhuskers with a final score of 36-14. The game was sold out with 51,241 people in attendance. It was the highest attendance at Folsom in 15 years, according to the team on social media.

The Buffs have now climbed to No. 18 in the AP Top 25 poll, and it’s possible they could move up even higher depending on the outcome of the Rocky Mountain Showdown.

The Buffs will face the Rams at Folsom Field. The Buffs are currently on a winning streak when it comes to the showdown having won every year from 2015-2019. This will be the first showdown since 2019.