DENVER (KDVR) — The University of Colorado Buffaloes are getting national attention this season, becoming the most searched college football team in the country and even surpassing the popularity of the Denver Broncos.

The heightened fanbase has also brought some drama, particularly with rivalry games. For example, a Colorado State University player received death threats after he injured a CU player.

On Saturday, the University of Southern California Trojans will play against CU at Folsom Field. CU Buffs football posted a video of Coach Prime on Wednesday asking fans for a favor.

Fans, Fans, First of all, we’ve got the best fans in the nation, but this is what I need from you. Let’s keep the peace, keep the joy, let’s keep the love and let’s keep the respect. We don’t want you engaging in any ignorant activities, don’t get into it with opposing fans, let’s be us. Let’s have pride, let’s have dignity and let’s respect ourselves. Deion Sanders

Coach Prime said he loves and appreciates fans and wants them to “cheer your butt off, but I don’t want you to get into nothing foolish ’cause I need you, and I need your love and I’m gonna give it right back to you.”

For the first time ever, all CU Buffs home games are sold out, but there are bars, breweries and pubs to watch games as well as official watch parties in several Colorado cities.