DENVER (KDVR) — Folsom Field was buzzing on Saturday when more than 53,000 people packed into the Boulder stadium to watch the University of Colorado Buffaloes take down the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Aside from “Prime Time” Deion Sanders, several other celebrities stepped foot on the University of Colorado Boulder campus to cheer on the Buffs.

The Buffs’ big win against their long-time rival moved them up to the No. 18 spot in the Associated Press Top 25 college football poll. In Sanders’ sold-out Folsom Field debut, the Buffs won 36-14 to move 2-0 on the season.

After spending multiple seasons in both the NFL and MLB, it is no surprise that Sanders has some famous friends. Here are some big names that got a front-row view of the Buffs home opener.

Terrell Owens

Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens was spotted on the field during warmups. He even snapped a photo with Peggy Coppom, a beloved CU alumna who has been attending games for several decades.

This isn’t the first time Owens has been in Boulder. According to Sports Illustrated, he stopped by a practice back in August. Owens and Sanders have been longtime friends, according to SI, even though they were never teammates.

Michael Irvin

Sports commentator and former wide receiver Michael Irvin was also spotted on the sidelines, according to the Associated Press.

Irvin has posted about the Buffs several times on his Instagram, calling Sanders a “great friend.” According to Sports Illustrated, he also stopped by a Buffs practice back in August.

Shannon Sharpe

Former Denver Broncos tight end Shannon Sharpe said he flew his private jet all the way to Boulder for the Buffs home opener.

“Coach @DeionSanders TELL EM’ you got some special guests!!” Sharpe said in a tweet.

Sharpe played for the Broncos for 12 seasons from 1990-2000 and then again from 2002-2004.

Wu-Tang Clan

Aside from football stars, Sanders brought the famed hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan to Boulder.

In a video posted by Bleacher Report, the members of the group can be heard chanting “Prime Time.”

“Prime Time we here baby, you got our support, you got our love. Coach, you know what it is,” said the group while standing on Folsom Field.

Wu-Tang Clan played at Fiddler’s Green the night before on Sept. 8.

This was just the season opener for the Buffs and only time will tell what other celebrities will stop by Boulder to see Sanders and support the team.