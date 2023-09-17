DENVER (KDVR) — Folsom Field was sold out and star-studded for Saturday’s game between the Colorado Buffaloes and Colorado State Rams.

The No. 19 Buffs took down the Rams 43-35 in a game that went into double overtime.

Several NFL stars and even the Wu-Tang Clan were among the crowd in last week’s home opener against Nebraska, and the celebrity line-up for this week was just as, if not more, impressive.

Here’s a list of some of the celebrities who came out to Folsom Field on Saturday.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

It’s quite fitting that “The Rock” made an appearance in, of all places, Boulder, to attend “The Rock”-y Mountain Showdown.

The A-list Hollywood star was photographed numerous times sporting a No. 2 Shedeur Sanders jersey.

Lil Wayne

Rapper Lil Wayne not only attended the matchup, but he performed as the Buffs took the field before the game.

Lil Wayne even wore a custom CU jersey during the game. The No. 17 jersey had the rapper’s nickname, “Tunechi,” emblazoned on the back.

Rob Gronkowski

Retired NFL star Rob Gronkowski attended FOX’s “Big Noon Kickoff.”

The four-time Super Bowl winner even danced with beloved CU alum Peggy Coppom during the program.

Honorable mentions

Several other rap stars were spotted in the crowd, including Offset, Key Glock and Master P.

Denver native and CU alum Chauncey Billups, who currently coaches for the Portland Trail Blazers, was also in attendance, as well as Miami Heat player Kyle Lowry.