DENVER (KDVR) — There are only three games left in the regular season, and the University of Colorado Buffaloes are still two wins away from bowl eligibility.

The Buffs were handed their third loss in a row on Saturday when the Oregon State Beavers held on for a 26-19 win.

With their fifth loss in six games, the Buffs (4-5, 1-5 Pac-12) fell under .500 for the first time all season.

After a painful loss at UCLA last week in which Deion Sanders’ quarterback son was under constant duress, the Buffs coach switched up play-calling duties, promoting Pat Shurmur from consultant to co-offensive coordinator. He called plays from the booth down to the field where original coordinator Sean Lewis relayed them.

Sanders and his Buffs are now looking forward as they face The University of Arizona on Saturday at noon. The Buffs face another ranked team, as Arizona is currently 23rd.

With only three games left, Sanders has to prove that he can push the Buffs toward a bowl game.

Sanders will be speaking at the University of Colorado Boulder between 10:30 and 11 a.m. Tuesday for his weekly press conference. He is expected to discuss the loss and what needs to be done to get back into the winning column.

After Arizona, the Buffs only have a game against Washington State and Utah left.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.