Calhoun responds to CU coaching job rumors

BOISE, ID – OCTOBER 22: Head Coach Troy Calhoun of the Air Force Falcons looks on between plays during the game against the Boise State Broncos at Bronco Stadium on October 22, 2011 in Boise, Idaho. (Photo by Otto Kitsinger III/Getty Images)

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY (KXRM) — Air Force Head Coach Troy Calhoun did not confirm or deny rumors he interviewed for the head coaching job at Colorado after the Falcons spring practice on Thursday.

Instead, Calhoun, who’s coached at Air Force since 2007, only answered questions about his current Air Force team. When asked if he could confirm he interviewed at CU, Calhoun responded, “I was a practice today working to get the Air Force Falcons a little bit better. That was our aim today, that’s our sole goal.”

Calhoun also said he hasn’t been keeping tabs on media reports that indicate he’s a candidate for the job. Those reports also indicate former Arkansas head coach Bret Bielema is among those in the running.

“I haven’t watched the media, not regrettably, maybe regrettably,” Calhoun said. “I haven’t seen a thing. We’ve done nothing but meet, we’ve done nothing but practice.”