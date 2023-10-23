DENVER (KDVR) — For another time this season, the University of Colorado Buffaloes will be front and center in prime time for their homecoming game against No. 11 Oregon State University.

Kickoff at Folsom Field will be at 8 p.m. MDT on Saturday, Nov. 4.

This will be the team’s third prime-time spot this season, with games against Colorado State University and Stanford previously snagging the prime spot.

The team has garnered national attention at several other games, with ESPN’s “College GameDay” coming to Boulder once and FOX Sports’ “Big Noon Kickoff” pitching its tent there three times this season.

The attention — and the prime spots — may not come as a surprise to some, given the team’s head coach is Deion “Prime Time” Sanders.

Before the Buffs take on the Beavers, the team will travel to Pasadena, California, this Saturday to play against the No. 23 University of California Los Angeles Bruins.

Buffs resale tickets are expensive

If you’re looking to watch the game in person, be ready to pay.

Official tickets for the game — as well as every other Buffs home game of the season — sold out in September, leaving the resale market as the only place to find seats.

Resale tickets on SeatGeek range from $160 per ticket at the low end and $1,334 per ticket at the high end.