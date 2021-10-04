Buffs’ Dorrell apologizes to cameraman, team for on-field incident

Colorado head coach Karl Dorrell watches his defense against Arizona State’s offense during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Karl Dorrell said he needs to have “better composure” after losing his cool and pushing a photojournalist’s camera on his way off the field following a loss to Southern California.

The Colorado coach apologized to the photojournalist and to his team. Dorrell and the Buffaloes couldn’t have picked a better time for a bye week.

It’s a chance to reset and fix a struggling offense that’s averaging 13.8 points a game.

All things are on the table, too, including the coaching staff and a quarterback switch.

Their next game is Oct. 16 in Boulder against a struggling Arizona team.