DENVER (KDVR) — The University of Colorado Boulder football team jumped to No. 18 in the Associated Press Top 25 college football poll after a win over the University of Nebraska Saturday.

Last week, the team jumped into the rankings at No. 22 in the AP poll after a win against Texas Christian University.

Deion Sanders made his Folsom Field debut Saturday, leading the Buffs to a 36-14 win against the rival Cornhuskers.

The game was sold out, with 51,241 people in attendance. It was the highest attendance at the field in 15 years, according to the team on social media.

Ahead of the game, resale tickets were going for an estimated $400 on the low end.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.