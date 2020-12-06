Broussard runs for 301 yards, Colorado beats Arizona 24-13

Colorado running back Jarek Broussard (23) runs for a first down against Colorado during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP/KDVR) — Jarek Broussard ran for a career-high 301 yards while Ashaad Clayton ran for two touchdowns in the Colorado Buffaloes win over Arizona on Saturday night.

The Buffs remain undefeated with the 24-13 win. Colorado is one of just two remaining undefeated teams in the Pac-12, along with USC. The two teams scheduled matchup was canceled due to COVID cases among the Trojans.

Arizona has lost 11 straight games dating back to last season. The Buffaloes piled up 407 yards on the ground.

CU faces Utah on Dec. 11 at Folsom Field in Boulder. The Utes are 0 – 2 playing the Oregon State Beavers on Saturday night.