Boulder on Buffs players’ minds as NCAA basketball tournament continues

DENVER (KDVR) — Their minds were on a matchup versus Florida State, but players, coaches and others in the University of Colorado men’s basketball program’s hearts were back home in Boulder.

“Life outside of basketball is real,” said senior McKinley Wright IV as the Buffs fell to Florida State 71-53, ending their postseason tournament. “I’m just hurt and devastated for the families.”

We are shocked and saddened by the shooting that has rocked the #Boulder community this afternoon, and our hearts go out to those impacted. Campus resources and updates are available: https://t.co/GDHvZnvRhC — Colorado Men's Basketball (@CUBuffsMBB) March 22, 2021

Before tip-off, the Buffs started to get notifications on their phone about the shooting at King Soopers near the CU campus. Head Coach Tad Boyle didn’t address his team about the shooting before the game, but knew the events laid heavy on his basketball team.

“I felt an emptiness in my stomach,” said Boyle. “Another senseless act of violence, we’ve experienced as a country many, many times. My heart goes out to the families effected and those who lost their lives.”

The Buffs players are very familiar with the grocery store, sometimes making daily runs between class and practice.

“Some coward went in and shot up King Soopers,” Wright said. “I’m hurt and devastated for these families. It was on my mind a bit. It sucks, I’m so sorry.”

On the court Colorado kept up with Florida defensively in the first half but couldn’t find enough offensive in the second.

But stats on this night are just numbers. Just ask Tad Boyle, “Tragic situation and puts basketball in it’s place.”