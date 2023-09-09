BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Boulder was the center of the universe for fans of the University of Colorado Buffaloes football on Saturday.

The Buffs secured another win and left the abundance of Nebraska Cornhuskers fans in Boulder unhappy with a loss to their longtime rivals.

The resounding 36-14 win for Colorado reinforces their position as a top-25 football program two games into a season rife with hope.

CU is ranked at No. 22 in the AP poll.

On the streets of Boulder, fans of both Colorado and Nebraska enjoyed the warm, sunny day while Buffs fans relished in their victory, which already set their record better than it was last season (1-11).

The Buffs upset TCU winning the first away game, and the team has yet to lose.

CU Boulder recently announced its move to the Big 12 conference, but that won’t be in effect until next year, making this football season its last in the Pac-12.

With Deion Sanders as the new coach, the Associated Press reports that the Buffaloes have become an unlikely favorite for people betting this football season.

The next game will be another home game on Sept. 16 against Colorado State.