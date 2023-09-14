DENVER (KDVR) — The mayors of Fort Collins and Boulder are betting beer on the Rocky Mountain Showdown football game between the No. 18 University of Colorado Buffaloes and the Colorado State University Rams.

The rivalry game happening at CU this weekend is gaining national attention as one of the biggest NCAA games in week three. For the first time since 1996, ESPN’s College GameDay is coming to Boulder to feature the game.

More people are placing bets on Buffs football than any other team in the U.S. this season. On Wednesday, Fort Collins mayor Jeni Arndt invited Boulder mayor Aaron Brockett to join in on the betting.

“I hear there’s a game Saturday! Wanna bet some locally brewed beer on that???” Arndt posted on X. “Two great cities, two great universities, one big smackdown. See you Saturday, go Rams,” Arndt said in a video.

Brockett responded on X less than an hour later, saying he would bet on the Buffs anytime.

“I’m so confident about it, that I bet my friend, Mayor of Fort Collins Jeni Arndt, a case of Stampede beer on the outcome. So see you at the game, and go Buffs,” Brockett said in a video.

Arndt confirmed her acceptance of the bet, responding with a simple, “Go time.”

This in-state rivalry dates back decades, although the Buffs and Rams haven’t gone head-to-head since 2019.

The Buffaloes won the five most recent matchups, with the final score of the 2019 game 52-31. The last Rams win came in 2014.

The Rams haven’t played at Folsom Field since 2009, but they did win that matchup 23-17.

The game kicks off at 8 p.m. on Saturday at Folsom Field in Boulder. Tickets to the game are sold out, but pre-game shows will be broadcast on ESPN and FOX31, and the game itself will be on ESPN.