BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — It’s been a minute, but the University of Colorado Pearl Street Stampede may live up to its billing once again.

For more than a decade, the stampede, which includes a vintage fire truck and the Golden Buffalo Band, has started in front of the old county courthouse on Pearl Street and made its way west, stopping block by block.

The Boulder Police Department is teaming up with CU Boulder Police, doubling the amount of officers assigned to the stampede that will lead up to the Colorado Buffaloes football home opener this weekend.

“With extra people, there’s always the potential for extra problems,” Boulder Police Sgt. Darren Fladung said.

Fladung, a Boulder Native, would love to see a Buffs victory and a safe celebration.

“We’ve got a lot of extra officers here, to be that visual presence, to kinda help educate people and make good choices,” Fladung said.

The Pearl Street Stampede starts Friday at 7 p.m.