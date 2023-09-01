DENVER (KDVR) — With all of the hype surrounding Coach Prime and the new-look Colorado football program, the experts in Vegas remain skeptical.

CU is projected to win just a handful of games this year, with the over/under at multiple sportsbooks set at 3.5 wins. But that isn’t stopping bettors from throwing down big money, banking on a successful turnaround this season.

At DraftKings, Colorado’s win total prop has received more handle, or money, than any other college football team so far this season.

“They are excited about Coach Prime,” Zack Price said. “They see an upside to this team, and when you see that upside, you’re going to go for the over.”

Price is a professional sports bettor based out of Denver, and despite being a CU fan, he said he’ll be betting on the under for Colorado’s win total.

“I like to say my allegiance is to my wallet,” Price said. “As a professional, I gotta tell you, I’m going with the under. And a lot of it has to do with how everyone is taking the over.”

DraftKings says 88% of the handle and 84% of the bets on Colorado’s win total have been on the over. It’s a similar story at PointsBetUSA, where CU has taken the most bets and most handle to hit on their 3.5 win total.

More bets than Alabama, Michigan, LSU and Georgia

PointsBet said they’ve also taken the seventh-most bets on CU to win the national championship, more than superpowers Alabama, Michigan, LSU and Georgia.

DraftKings said 3% of all national championship bets have been on the Buffs as people look for a huge cash-out on unlikely odds. A DraftKings spokesperson said so many bets have been placed on the Buffs that they are the single biggest college football liability for the sportsbook in the entire nation.

“There’s no chance the Colorado Buffaloes are going to win the national championship this year,” Price said. “But hey, you get to have some fun, and you get something to root for it. A long shot is what everybody wants.”

Win or lose, Price said Colorado being at the center of the sports betting world is a great thing for the program.

“Betting on the game increases the engagement on the team, the game, the program, the school itself,” he said. “All around the country people are throwing money at Colorado, and that’s what the program wants to see.”

Kickoff is Saturday morning on FOX31 against Texas Christian University.