DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Buffaloes fans are buzzing this season with coach Deion Sanders leading the team from the sideline. But along with the team’s newfound shine comes inappropriate behavior from CU fans and new consequences.

Originally, this meant an increased police presence at CU games, but that hasn’t stopped fans from rushing the field after games and making death threats to rival teams.

Now, fans who are acting inappropriately could be thrown out of the stadium, lose ticket privileges for the season and be referred to the school’s student conduct office, according to CU.

Starting with the Sept. 30 home game against the University of Southern California, students must follow these rules:

No more QR codes; tickets will be scanned using NFC technology All student sports pass tickets must go through the “student-only” southeast entrance All fans in the student section must be wearing a wristband given at the entrance Student ticket holders must sit in the student section Security will remove students who don’t have an assigned ticket for the section Aisles need to be clear. If you are asked to move and don’t comply you will be asked to leave If you are asked for your Buff OneCard, you must show it or you will be removed

CU Athletics also released a statement saying behaviors such as vulgar language, verbal or physical abuse, underage drinking and overall intoxication could lead to expulsion from the game, bans on attending future games, student conduct investigations and legal action.

Rushing the field is also a violation of the university and Pac-12 regulations. According to CU’s director of communications, the Pac-12 already gave CU a warning after the Nebraska game. CU was fined $10,000, which increases every time the field is rushed.

The university isn’t the only one asking for a respectful game. Coach Prime also released a video asking fans to “keep the peace.” He asks fans to cheer as hard as they can, but to also have pride, dignity and respect.