DENVER (KDVR) — The University of Colorado Buffaloes football team will play their final home game of the season on Saturday against the University of Arizona Wildcats, and it comes at a vital time in the season.

CU has three games left and will need to win two of them to finish the season at .500 and have a real shot at making a bowl game.

But with two road games after this weekend, this game becomes nearly a must-win. The Buffs face Washington State next week and finish their season on Nov. 25 at Utah.

How to watch Arizona vs. Colorado on TV

If you’re planning to watch this game, you’ll probably want to find a bar or restaurant with a sports package. Arizona vs. Colorado will be shown on the Pac-12 Network, which is included only in the most sports-heavy packages for many providers.

Arizona vs. CU kickoff : Noon

: Noon Channel: Pac-12 Network

Tickets for Arizona vs. Colorado

As with every Colorado Buffaloes game at Folsom Field this season, tickets are sold out. But resale sites do have seats available.

Seat Geek, the Buffs’ official partner, has tickets available in nearly every non-student section. The most affordable seats start at $67 plus fees, and the most expensive will cost north of $300. StubHub and Ticketmaster have resale tickets in the same price range.

Forecast for Arizona vs. Colorado

Saturday morning will start chilly for tailgaters. Anyone planning to be at the parking lots early should bundle up.

By kickoff at noon, temperatures will be into the middle 50s and that’s about where they top out.

The nice thing is the sun will be shining, and at this time of day, nearly everyone in the stadium will get direct light.

Things to know for Arizona vs. Colorado

Colorado is trying to rediscover its early season recipe for success when the team went 3-0 and averaged 41.3 points a game. The Buffaloes have averaged 25.3 points in losing five of the last six games.

“We have to learn how to win. We’ve got to seize the moment,” coach Deion Sanders said. “We’ve got to stand tall in the midst of adversity and we’re learning that. That’s a process.”

Coordinated effort: Sanders wouldn’t reveal too much about who would be the primary signal caller against the Wildcats. Last week, Colorado quality control analyst and longtime NFL coach Pat Shurmur was made co-offensive coordinator with Sean Lewis.

“You’re barking up a tree that you ain’t gonna get up. Just let it go,” Sanders said when asked about the situation. “We’re not where we want to be. But we ain’t where we used to be. We’re going in the right direction.”

Capacity crowd: The Buffaloes take Folsom Field for the final time this season. They’ve sold out all six home games for the first time in Colorado history.

“Positive hope,” Sanders said of what he wants to leave the fans with after going 2-3 at home. “I wish you could only understand how close we are to being what we want to be and do what we want to do.”

The school is adding a new video board on the south end of Folsom Field for next season.

Getting defensive: Arizona allowed 36.5 points a game last season. This season, it’s 19.8 points a game. What’s more, the Wildcats surrendered more than 150 yards rushing in 10 of their 12 games a year ago. They’ve held all nine opponents under 150 yards this year so far.

The streak’s end: With Colorado unranked, Arizona’s impressive streak of beating three straight AP Top 25 teams ends. The Pac-12 teams to win four in a row over ranked AP teams since 1980 were Stanford (2012) and Southern California (2012-13), according to Pac-12 research.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.