BOULDER, Colo. — There have been just three games in the Coach Prime era, but it’s already been a wild ride for University of Colorado Boulder fans. That’s especially true for Peggy Coppom.

The 98-year-old has had a front row seat to all the excitement as NFL legend Deion Sanders has catapulted a losing team to the talk of the college sports world.

“It’s unbelievable to me that all this is happening,” said Coppom.

She is among the most well-known ambassadors for the CU Buffs. For decades, Coppom has been attending football games and sporting events from beginning to end, no matter the weather or score.

Her relentless commitment has earned deep admiration from Coach Prime.

So much so, he invited Peggy to the field for the spring game in front of a sold-out crowd for the kickoff.

“If you want to know the truth, I kept saying, Jesus help me all the way out there because I’ve never kicked a football in my life,” said Coppom.

Then after the Buffs big win in week two over rival Nebraska, Peggy got the VIP treatment in the locker room. Coach Prime gave her the game ball.

“I started to cry, and I thought I can’t cry with all these cameras,” said Coppom.

During that rush of emotion, she paused.

“Then I talked to Betty, and I thought ‘I wish you were here!’” said Coppom.

Betty was Peggy’s other half. The two were known as the CU Twins. She died in 2020. But Peggy believes her best friend is enjoying all the prime-time excitement in Boulder from her seat in heaven.

Whether it’s celebrating down Pearl Street for the Stampede or dancing the morning away with Rob Gronkowski on live television, there is no denying as CU has taken center stage there’s been a spot for Peggy.