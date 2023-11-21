DENVER (KDVR) — Deion Sanders’ first season as head coach at the University of Colorado Boulder comes to a close this Saturday.

After a historic start to the year when Sanders debuted his Buffaloes in Fort Worth and took home an upset win against TCU, the Buffs have faltered a bit and landed last in the Pac-12 standings.

The Buffs lost their fifth game in a row last Friday against Washington State.

The Cougars claimed victory over the Buffs with a final score of 56-14 and took away the team’s hopes of a bowl game this year.

Despite a massive improvement upon last year’s win total, Sanders said the program measures itself against its own expectations.

“We’re falling short of what we’re capable of, that’s the part of this that’s tough to digest. We’ve got high expectations here, so this is tremendously disappointing,” said Sanders.

The Buffaloes’ postseason hopes were dashed in their largest loss of the “Coach Prime” era. The Buffs have allowed an FBS-worst 54 sacks this season, and the Cougars’ pass rush proved too much to handle.

Now, the team hits the road one last time this season to face Utah at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

The Buffs are hoping to end their last game in the Pac-12 on a win before they depart for the Big 12 in the 2024-2025 season. Next season will be the first time CU will play in the Big 12 since leaving 12 years ago.

But before the Buffs can say goodbye to the Pac-12, Sanders is speaking at the University of Colorado Boulder on Tuesday to discuss the end of the season. You can watch his full remarks in the player above.

The Buffs are currently 4-7 overall and just 1-7 in the Pac-12. Their only conference win was against Arizona State.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.