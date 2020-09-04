Win or Go Home: Avs face elimination in Game 7 Friday afternoon

EDMONTON, Alberta — The Colorado Avalanche have the opportunity to move on to the next round of the Stanley Cup playoff series Friday.

Michael Hutchinson stopped 27 shots and the Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Wednesday night to force a decisive Game 7 in their second-round playoff series.

The Avalanche are hoping to take the lead of the Nuggets Friday afternoon. The Nuggets overcame a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Playoffs to win Game 7 and advance to the next round earlier this week.

Avs Fever; here are 20 facts to impress your friends

Puck drop is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Friday.

