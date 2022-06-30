DENVER (KDVR) – When the Colorado Avalanche celebrated their championship on Thursday, captain Gabriel Landeskog walked on stage at Civic Center Park with a Swedish flag. In what became a vial moment from the celebration, he took off his shirt and held up the Stanley Cup with the flag of his home country waving in the wind.

Hours before the championship parade, Avs fan Jayme Hafer-Lindsay likely only had aspirations of seeing the person whose replica jersey he was wearing from afar. Fast forward and Jayme played a role in what Landeskog was wearing at the post-parade rally.

Jayme Hafer-Lindsay, the fan who gave Gabriel Landeskog the Swedish Flag during Championship Parade (Credit: Kelly Hafer)

In a heartwarming moment along the sidelines of the parade, Jayme was approached by Landeskog after he noticed the Swedish flag that the fan was holding. Jayme’s mother, Kelly Hafer, captured the moment on her phone.

“That Swedish flag Landeskog has is my son’s! He had on his Landeskog jersey and brought his Swedish flag, when Landy was walking the crowd, he saw us, came over, talked for a second asked if he could have the flag, my son said yes [and] they took some pix and he went on his way! Very exciting for us & my kids!” Kelly said in a post to FOX31’s Facebook page.

Family of fans who gave Gabriel Landeskog the Swedish Flag during Championship Parade

(Credit: Kelly Hafer)

Photos from the latter half of the festivities show Landeskog wearing the Swedish flag while riling up the crowd, and now we know where it came from.

Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog hoists the Stanley Cup and a flag of Sweden at a rally for the NHL hockey champions Thursday, June 30, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog kisses the Stanley Cup during a rally outside the City/County Building for the NHL hockey champions after a parade through the streets of downtown Denver, Thursday, June 30, 2022. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Landeskog became team caption in 2012, at the time being the youngest captain in NHL history. He finished the 2022 playoffs with 11 goals.