DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche are the 2022 Stanley Cup Champions! The Avs beat the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 on Sunday night to bring the cup back to Denver for the first time since 2001.

The Avalanche will be back in Denver Monday afternoon, and the City of Denver will be holding a celebration rally on Thursday.