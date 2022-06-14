DENVER (KDVR) — It’s been 21 years since the Colorado Avalanche were in the Stanley Cup Final and general manager Joe Sakic remembers that winning team all too well since he was the captain.

There are a lot of similarities between the last Cup-winning team to this season’s group with depth being the most in common. But Sakic focused on the similarities of the teams’ defense.

“Our guys, especially this year, really competed, faced a lot of adversity and overcame it every single time. It’s a group that believes in each other and we believe in them,” Sakic said at a media conference at Ball Arena on Tuesday.

“In my mind, this year’s D-core is probably the best D-core since that D-core. A lot of similarities in that way.”

Coach Jared Bednar has not revealed if Darcy Kuemper will start Game 1 or if it will be Pavel Francouz. Sakic said Kuemper is 100% ready to go and he’s not worried about who is between the pipes as both netminders earned six wins each in the playoff run.

The return of Nazem Kadri and Andrew Cogliano is still in question after both underwent hand surgeries.