DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche will be celebrating with Lord Stanley at the Stanley Cup Championship Celebration in Denver on Thursday.

The pre-rally starts at Civic Center Park at 9 a.m. The parade will start at 10 a.m. at Union Station at Wynkoop and 17th and end at Civic Center Park.

Here are the roads that will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday for the celebration:

Wednesday

Bannock Street: From Colfax to 14th Avenue, 6 a.m. – 11:59 p.m.

Thursday

14th Avenue, between Delaware Street and Broadway, 6 a.m. – 11:59 p.m.

Bannock Street, from Colfax to 13th Avenue, 6 a.m. – 11:59 p.m.

Cherokee Street, from Colfax to 13th Avenue, 6 a.m. – 5 p.m.

FOX31 and Channel 2 will have live coverage from along the celebration parade route and the rally starting at 4:30 a.m. Thursday when our morning news broadcasts continue. We will additionally have streaming coverage on FOX31 NOW.