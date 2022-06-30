DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup Championship Celebration will start at 10 a.m. in Denver on Thursday.
There will be 44 vehicles and 27 firetrucks in the parade.
The Stanley Cup will arrive on the last fire truck with Gabriel Landeskog, Nathan Mackinnon, and Erik Johnson.
We will have live coverage all day from FOX31 and Channel 2, as well as on FOX31 NOW.