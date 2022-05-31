DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche will take on the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Playoffs Western Conference Finals on Tuesday night.

Game one will be played at Ball Arena at 6 p.m.

The Avalanche had a 2-1-0 record during the regular season series against the Oilers.

Western Conference Finals schedule

Here’s a look at the schedule for the Western Conference Finals:

Game 1: Tuesday, May 31- Ball Arena 6 p.m.

Game 2: Thursday, June 2 – Ball Arena 6 p.m.

Game 3: Saturday, June 4 – Rogers Place 6 p.m.

Game 4: Monday, June 6 – Rogers Place 6 p.m.

Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, June 8 – Ball Arena TBD

Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, June 10 – Rogers Place TBD

Game 7 (if necessary): Sunday, June 12 – Ball Arena TBD

The Avs beat the St. Louis Blues in six games to advance to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since the 2001-02 season.