DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche will take on the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Playoffs Western Conference Finals on Tuesday night.
Game one will be played at Ball Arena at 6 p.m.
The Avalanche had a 2-1-0 record during the regular season series against the Oilers.
Western Conference Finals schedule
Here’s a look at the schedule for the Western Conference Finals:
- Game 1: Tuesday, May 31- Ball Arena 6 p.m.
- Game 2: Thursday, June 2 – Ball Arena 6 p.m.
- Game 3: Saturday, June 4 – Rogers Place 6 p.m.
- Game 4: Monday, June 6 – Rogers Place 6 p.m.
- Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, June 8 – Ball Arena TBD
- Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, June 10 – Rogers Place TBD
- Game 7 (if necessary): Sunday, June 12 – Ball Arena TBD
The Avs beat the St. Louis Blues in six games to advance to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since the 2001-02 season.