DENVER (KDVR) — The Stanley Cup Final between the Colorado Avalanche and the Tampa Bay Lightning begins Wednesday at Ball Arena.

Following the morning skate, players and coach Jared Bednar will field questions on preparation for puck drop at 6 p.m.

Who will start in net? Are Nazem Kadri and/or Andrew Cogliano ready to play? These questions and others regarding lines and which Bolts players will match up against which Avs players will most likely be asked and hopefully addressed in the postskate conference.

You can watch in the player above. Morning skate began at 9:30 a.m. so the team will be addressing the media afterward.