DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche became the Stanley Cup champions on Sunday night after dethroning the back-to-back champion Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6.

Coors Light announced that it is making a special beer to celebrate the Avs.

“Colorado brought home the cup. We’re filling it with championship ice,” Coors said.

Coors said the limited-edition beer will be made with shavings from the Avs’ championship ice.

“In honor of the Colorado Avalanche winning the championship, we scraped the actual ice they skated on and made a limited-edition Coors Light,” Coors said.

The beer will be released on parade day at 11 locations. Here’s where you can find it.

Coors Light isn’t the only beer company offering something special for Avalanche fans.

After the game, Bud Light announced that the company signed defenseman Erik Johnson to an “Honorary Brewmaster” contract to help brew a batch of Bud Light that will be available inside new, limited-edition bottles with his signature, for fans in Colorado for the 2022-23 NHL season.