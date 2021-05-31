Vegas’ Reaves receives 2-game suspension for roughing Graves

Colorado Avalanche

by: Colleen Flynn

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) skates aMinnesota Wild during the second period of Game 2 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

DENVER (KDVR) — The National Hockey League’s Player Safety division handed Vegas Golden Knights’ Ryan Reaves a two-game suspension for roughing Colorado Avalanche defenseman Ryan Graves on Sunday night.

Reaves received two minor penalties for roughing and a match penalty after the altercation. Graves returned to the ice several minutes after the incident and finished out the Avalanche 7-1 win.

“I don’t think he’s out there to injure people on purpose. He’s just got a ruggedness to his game, and it is what it is,” coach Jared Bednar said. “And in that situation in the game, I just didn’t like it, that’s my opinion on it.”

Bednar said no players were injured in Sunday’s physical game.

Game 2 of the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs is 8 p.m. MDT on Wednesday at Ball Arena.

