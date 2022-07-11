DENVER (KDVR) — After having a career year that culminated with a Stanley Cup championship, forward Valeri Nichushkin will stay with the Colorado Avalanche until 2030.

The team announced a deal with the veteran forward that will keep him in Colorado for eight more seasons. The 27-year-old from Russia boasted a career-high in goals, assists and points during his last season with the Avs. During their playoff run, Nichushkin tallied nine goals and six assists.

“Signing Val to a long-term deal was a top priority for us this offseason, as he would have been one of the most sought-after forwards on the open market,” said newly-minted Avalanche President of Hockey Operations Joe Sakic in a release. “Val is a big, strong, fast, tenacious winger who is relentless on the puck. He can play on the first line with our top guys, you can move him up and down the lineup. He plays power play, penalty kill, any situation you need him to. He works hard off the ice as well in the gym and is a humble person and great teammate. He is such an important player in our lineup and a huge reason why we won the Stanley Cup.”

Colorado signed Nichushkin in 2019 as a free agent. He was drafted as the 10th overall pick in the 2013 NHL draft by the Dallas Stars.

The news of his extension with the team comes as the Avalanche makes front office moves after their successful season.

A few players are questionable to return to the Avs next season, including forward Nazem Kadri and goalie Darcy Kuemper. In the latter instance, the Avs have already signed an additional goalie making it appear as if the starter in net for most of the playoff run will be leaving Denver.