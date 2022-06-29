DENVER (KDVR) — Safety is a top priority for Thursday’s Colorado Avalanche victory parade. Denver Police are prepared to control crowds and keep traffic flowing as thousands gather between Union Station and Civic Center Park.

Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen tells FOX31, fans must play their role as well.

“First and foremost, we ask our Colorado Avalanche fans to be responsible, to act in a lawful manner. If we do that, if we work together on this, then it’s able to come across very safely and that’s the overall goal,” Pazen said.

When parking, make sure to lock your car and remove valuable belongings.

One excited fan, Dante, tells FOX31, “No phone chargers, no receipts, [if there’s] any reason, someone will smash your window.”

Be aware of your surroundings, and keep your group together. Keep cell phones charged and designate a family meet up location in case anyone is separated from the group.

Parents should pack and provide sun protection and water to make sure children are properly protected from exposure.

