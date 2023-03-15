DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche were dealt yet another blow when Arturri Lehkonen broke his finger in Monday’s 8-4 win against the Montreal Canadiens.

Lehkonen tallied three points before the injury that is expected to sideline him for four to six weeks, according to coach Jared Bednar.

“He’s one of our identity guys, no question. I mean this is one of the hardest-working guys on the ice in every single game that he plays, all situation guy, power play, penalty kill, five-on-five, he’s playing in there, you know, top line, or top two lines every night,” Bednar said after the team’s morning practice in Toronto on Tuesday. “And when it comes to the competitiveness and the passion that he plays with, he sets the bar for our team.”

Bednar called up Alex Galchenyuk from the Colorado Eagles to replace the roster spot Lehkonen leaves open, but it is undetermined where he’ll play in the lineup. The Avs coach said he’s been playing well for the AHL team and they want to give him a shot.

Just as a glimmer of hope shined for the Avalanche in the injury department, with the possible early return of Erik Johnson and Darren Helm traveling with the team, Lehkonen’s injury was part of the rhythm for the team this year. One player goes down, another returns.

“Kinda the story of our season. Just kind of the way it’s gone. Like we get Manson back, we lose Makar. We get Byram back, we lose Makar again. We lose Manson again, I mean it just keeps coming for us,” Bednar said. “But I think the guys have done a nice job kind of fighting through the adversity, just sort of staying on track. Obviously, every guy that you lose, winning becomes a little bit more difficult.”

Gabriel Landeskog has been skating in Denver but his return is still unknown. It has been a hope to have him back on the bench before playoffs, but only time will tell.