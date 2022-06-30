DENVER (KDVR) — Picture this: You’re visiting Denver and you arrive to see thousands of people flooding downtown to see the Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup parade and celebration.

That’s exactly what happened to a man and his son who were visiting Denver from Germany.

FOX31’s Jim Hooley was reporting on the celebration and parade when the visitor said, “Can you tell me what is happening down here?”

“I said, it’s a big celebration for the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche,” Hooley said to the man.

The visitor told Hooley that he had never heard of it.

“He said they were just visiting here and got the surprise of a lifetime,” Hooley said.

Here are some helpful stories to keep you informed today:

We will have special streaming coverage starting at 9 a.m. from FOX31 NOW and you can watch the parade and rally on TV, live on FOX31 and Channel 2.