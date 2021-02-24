Sturm scores twice, Wild beat Avs 6-2 for 4th straight win

Minnesota Wild left wing Zach Parise, left, scores a goal against Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer in the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — Nico Sturm led a balanced Minnesota scoring attack with two goals, Kaapo Kahkonen was sharp in making 29 saves and the Wild earned their fourth straight win by beating the Colorado Avalanche 6-2.

Mats Zuccarello, Zach Parise, Marcus Foligno and Ryan Hartman also scored for the Wild, who finished 4-1 on their road swing.

In all, 10 Minnesota players had at least one point.

Kahkonen continued to be hard to solve during the win streak.

J.T. Compher and Nazem Kadri scored for an Avalanche team that’s dropped two in a row.

They were 5-0 following a loss this season.