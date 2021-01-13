Stanley Cup or bust? Avs face Blues in 2021 season opener; here are 20 facts

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche start the 2021 season on Wednesday night against the Saint Louis Blues in Denver. Puck drop is scheduled for 8:30 p.m.

Even though the game is being played in Denver at Ball Arena, no fans will be allowed to attend.

If you’re new to Colorado or new to hockey in general, this guide will give you 20 facts about the Avs.

The Avs moved to Denver in 1995. Before that, they were the Quebec Nordiques.

24 Jan 1995: Center Joe Sakic of the Quebec Nordiques moves down the ice during a game against the Washington Capitals at the Quebec Coliseum in Quebec City, Quebec. The Nordiques won the game, 5-1. Mandatory Credit: Robert Laberge /Allsport

The Avs won their first Stanley Cup in 1996, their first year in Denver.

11 Jun 1996: Joe Sakic, captain of the Colorado Avalanche hoists the Stanley Cup trophy after defeating the Florida Panthers, 1-0, in triple overtime of game four of the Stanley Cup Finals at Miami Arena in Miami, Florida. Sakic was awarded the Conn Smyth

The Avalanche are owned by Stan and Ann Kroenke of Kroenke Sports & Entertainment.

DENVER, CO – SEPTEMBER 1: Stanley Kroenke of the Colorado Avalanche poses for a portrait on September 1, 2002 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado . (Getty Images/NHLI)

Joe Sakic is the Avs GM. He played his entire 21-year career in the NHL with the Quebec Nordiques/Avalanche.

DALLAS, TX – JUNE 23: Joe Sakic attends the 2018 NHL Draft at American Airlines Center on June 23, 2018 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Jared Bednar is the head coach of the Avs. The 2021 season is his fifth season with the team. He signed a two-year contract extension through the 2021-22 season on July 9, 2019.

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 18: Head Coach Jared Bednar of the Colorado Avalanche works the game against the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center on October 18, 2018 in Newark, New Jersey. The Avalanche defeated the Devils 5-3. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The official colors of the Avalanche are burgundy, blue, silver and black.

DENVER, COLORADO – APRIL 17: Mikko Rantanen #96 of the Colorado Avalanche is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a goal against the Calgary Flames in the third period during Game Four of the Western Conference First Round during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Pepsi Center on April 17, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The Avs 2021 team captain is Gabriel Landeskog. He was named captain for the first time in 2012, making him the youngest captain in NHL history at 19 years old.

DENVER, COLORADO – FEBRUARY 02: Gabriel Landeskog #92 of the Colorado Avalanche plays the Vancouver Canucks at the Pepsi Center on February 02, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

There have only been 4 captains in the history of the Avs; Joe Sakic, Adam Foote, Milan Hejduk and Gabriel Landeskog.

DENVER, CO – DECEMBER 7: Former Colorado Avalanche captains Adam Foote #52, Joe Sakic #19, Milan Hejduk #23 join current captain Gabriel Landeskog #92 for a photo on the ice to honor the 20th Anniversary Team during a ceremony before a game against the Minnesota Wild at Pepsi Center on December 7, 2015 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

The Avs play in the Western Conference and are a part of the Central Division.

DENVER, COLORADO – APRIL 17: Members of the Colorado Avalanche celebrate their overtime win over the Calgary Flames during Game Four of the Western Conference First Round during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Pepsi Center on April 17, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The Detroit Red Wings are considered the Avs biggest rivals. Although, many would argue that the Minnesota Wild are becoming more of a modern-day rival.

26 May 1997: Several players tangle up during a playoff game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Colorado Avalanche at the Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Michigan. The Red Wings won the game, 3-1. Mandatory Credit: Robert Laberge /Allsport

The Avalanche minor league affiliates are the Colorado Eagles and The Utah Grizzlies.

SAN ANTONIO – DECEMBER 9: David LeNeveu #31 of the Utah Grizzlies eyes the play as he butterflies his pads in the crease against the San Antonio Rampage at SBC Center on December 9, 2004 in San Antonio, Texas. The Rampage won 5-0. (Photo by Darren Abate/Getty Images)

The Avs won their second Stanley Cup in 2000-2001, taking down the New Jersey Devils in 7 games.

11 Jun 2001: Ray Bourque #77 and Joe Sakic #19 of the Colorado Avalanche hoist the Stanley Cup from atop a fire engine during a parade through downtown Denver, Colorado to celebrate winning the 2001 NHL Stanley Cup Championship. DIGITAL IMAGE Mandatory Credit: Brian Bahr/ALLSPORT

Joe Sakic still holds the franchise record for most goals in a season with 54. That happened the same season the Avs won the Stanley Cup in 2001. Sakic also holds the franchise record of most post in a season, with 120 in 1995-1996.

9 Jun 2001: Joe Sakic #19 of the Colorado Avalanche brings the cup down ice against the New Jersey Devils during game seven of the Stanley Cup finals at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. DIGITAL IMAGE Mandatory Credit: Brian Bahr/ALLSPORT

Patrick Roy holds a franchise record for having the most shutouts in a season, with 9 in 2001-2002.

DENVER – SEPTEMBER 19: Goaltender Patrick Roy #33 of the Colorado Avalanche get set in goal during the preseason game against the Dallas Stars on September 19, 2002 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. The Stars defeated the Avalanche 7-1. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Patrick Roy is also the former head coach and vice-president of hockey operations for the Avs. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2006.

TORONTO – NOVEMBER 13: (L – R) Hockey Hall of Fame inductees, Harley Hotchkiss, Dan Brooks (for his father Herb Brooks), Patrick Roy, and Dick Duff pose during a photo opportunity prior to the Hockey Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies on November 13, 2006 at the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Patrick Roy is actually pronounced Patrick Wah.

DENVER, CO – FEBRUARY 27: Head coach Patrick Roy of the Colorado Avalanche handles bench duties against the Detroit Red Wings at Coors Field during the 2016 Coors Light Stadium Series game on February 27, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

The most goals the Avs have scored in a season is 326. That happened during their first season in Denver in 1995-1996.

16 Dec 1996: Defenseman Adam Foote of the Colorado Avalanche in action during a game against the Detroit Red Wings at the McNichols Arena in Denver, Colorado. The Avalanche won the game 4-3. Mandatory Credit: Nevin Reid /Allsport

The Avs have nine Hall of Fame inductees; Dave Andreychuk, Patrick Roy, Rob Blake, Joe Sakic, Ray Bourque, Teemu Selanne, Peter Forsberg, Jari Kurri and Paul Kariya.

DENVER – DECEMBER 26: Defenseman Rob Blake #4 of the Colorado Avalanche looks on against the Phoenix Coyotes on December 26, 2005 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. The Avs won 7-4. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

The Avs have retired six numbers; Joe Sakic #19, Peter Forsberg #21, Milan Hejduk #23, Patrick Roy #33, Adam Foote #52 and Ray Bourque #77.

DENVER – OCTOBER 03: The newly retired number 19 of Joe Sakic of the Colorado Avalanche rests in the rafters with his peers from the Avs and the Nuggets as the Avs face the Vancouver Canucks during NHL action at the Pepsi Center on October 3, 2009 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

The Avs have had 7 head coaches; Marc Crawford, Bob Hartley, Tony Granato, Joel Quenneville, Joe Sacco, Patrick Roy and Jared Bednar.

SUNRISE, FL – DECEMBER 9: Head coach Jared Bednar directs Mikko Rantanen #96 and Gabriel Landeskog #92 of the Colorado Avalanche during a third period break in action against the Florida Panthers at the BB&T Center on December 9, 2017 in Sunrise, Florida. The Avalanche defeated the Panthers 7-3. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)