DENVER (KDVR) — For Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final, the Avalanche Watch Party at Tivoli Quad reached capacity about an hour before puck drop as a huge number of fans filled the lawn for a concert.

A maxed-out crowd meant 10,000 fans descended upon Tivoli Quad crushing the previous attendance count of Game 1, which was 5,600.

“The energy is electric,” the CEO for the Auraria Campus Colleen Walker said. “More people are here than we expected.”

Many people left the Quad once the concert finished, presumably to head inside the arena for the game.

The campuses for Community College of Denver, University of Colorado Denver, and Metro State University where the watch party was held, are located right across the street from Ball Arena.

Vendors like Paul Norton of Lucky Mary’s Baking and Sweets Company also felt the heat of the championship game.

“For an event like this, we come fully loaded to feed 1,000 to 2,000 people,” Norton explained.

Norton, like the other vendors, said they sold out of some menu items on Wednesday, but Saturday he came to play.

“It’s bittersweet. It’s nice to sell out because you did really well, but at the same time I still want to feed everyone we can,” Norton said. “We brought more than we had on Wednesday, we have enough to do about 60 gallons of ice cream [and] 300 pounds of funnel cake that we were hoping to go through tonight.”

On top of planning for games like this, a supply shortage can still sour the pot.

“The mix I use to make funnel cakes I can’t find it anywhere anymore. I had to get a little creative and find something close to it,” Norton said, “it’s a gamble every day.”

Even from his truck, Norton bets on the home team.

“I’m a die-hard Avalanche fan, been since day one,” Norton said. “I love the Avs. Let’s go Avs!”

Walker said that once they were chosen as the watch party venue, the whole event had to be planned in just one week.

The Tivoli Quad parking garage also filled up before puck drop.