DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche area headed to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in 21 years.

The Problem Solvers put together this complete guide to answer any questions you might have as the Avalanche enter the Stanley Cup Playoff.

When will the series start?

Colorado will await its fate as the Eastern Conference Final wraps up over the next week. The Avalanche will face either the New York Rangers or the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Rangers up 2-1 in that series. If that series goes to seven games, Game 7 would be played on June 14.

We will update this guide once the Eastern Conference Final ends.

How do I get tickets?

Tickets are available at Ticketmaster. Currently, the lowest ticket price is $924. Some tickets are available for upwards of $2,000.

Where can I buy merchandise?

New Western Conference Championship gear is available at Dick’s Sporting Goods, as well as NHL.com and AltitudeAuthentics.com.

Will there be watch parties?

During the Western Conference Final, the Colorado Avalanche held watch parties at Ball Arena. No announcement has been made about watch parties for the Stanley Cup Final yet, but we will continue to check for updates and they will be added here.

Where can I watch the Stanley Cup Final on TV?

The Stanley Cup Final TV schedule is to be determined. We will add the information here as soon as we get it.

When did the Avalanche last win the Stanley Cup?

The last time the Avs won the Stanley Cup was in 2001 when the team defeated the New Jersey Devils in seven games.

Where can I find the Colorado Avalanche on social media?

How can I get pom poms delivered to my door?

The Colorado Avalanche has a program called “Avs Pom Pom Post”, which they said is a program to help get pom poms in the hands of fans, even if they’re not located in Colorado.

The cost is $10.

You can place an order here.

Who plays for the Colorado Avalanche?

3 Jack Johnson

4 Bowen Byram

6 Erik Johnson

7 Devon Toews

8 Cale Makar

11 Andrew Cogliano

13 Valeri Nichushkin

16 Nicolas Aube-Kubel

18 Alex Newhook

25 Logan O’Connor

28 Ryan Murray

29 Nathan MacKinnon

35 Darcy Kuemper

37 J.T. Compher

39 Pavel Francouz

42 Josh Manson

43 Darren Helm

49 Samuel Girard

56 Kurtis MacDermid

62 Artturi Lehkonen

78 Nico Sturm

91 Nazem Kadri

92 Gabriel Landeskog

95 Andre Burakovsky

96 Mikko Rantanen

Did we miss something you want an answer to? Let us know!

As we continue to uncover answers to your questions, we will update this guide.