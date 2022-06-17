DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche area headed to Tampa to take on the Lightning for Games 3 and 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Ball Arena announced that it will host a watch party for both away games. The two watch parties at Ball Arena are in addition to the Avalanche Pepsi Zero Sugar Watch Party on the Tivoli Quad at Auraria that will take place for every Stanley Cup Final game.

Here’s what you can expect if you decided to go:

Ball Arena watch parties

The watch parties will take place on June 20 and June 22

The doors will open at 5 p.m.

Tickets are $20 and they go on sale on Saturday, June 18

Watch parties on the Tivoli Quad at Auraria

These watch parties are free for every game of the Stanley Cup Final

There will be large video screens with full audio for the games

Chances to win prices

Events will start at 4 p.m. on game days

No chairs or blankets will be allowed

Standing room only

Game 2 information:

Game 2 will take place on Saturday, June 18 at Ball Arena in Denver The game will start at 6 p.m. The game will be televised on ABC and ESPN+ Tickets are still available for Game 2. They range from $650 to over $2,000

The last time the Avalanche won the Stanley Cup was in 2001. The Tampa Bay Lightning have won the Stanley Cup the last two years in a row.