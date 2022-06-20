DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche are two wins away from winning the Stanley Cup. The Avs took a 2-0 series lead over the Tampa Bay Lightning after a 7-0 shutout on Saturday night.

Here are five thing to know for Game 2:

Game 3 will take place on Monday night at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida The game will start at 6 p.m. The game will be televised on ABC and ESPN+ Ball Arena will host a watch party. The doors will open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $20 The team is hosting a watch party on the Tivoli Quad at Auraria located at 900 Auraria Parkway, across from Ball Arena.

Here are some of our other stories for Avalanche fans:

The last time the Avalanche won the Stanley Cup was in 2001. The Tampa Bay Lightning have won the Stanley Cup the last two years in a row.