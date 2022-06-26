TAMPA, Fla. (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning are squaring off in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final.

The Avs currently have a three-game to two lead, but with tonight’s game in Tampa, the lightning are hoping to even the series.

With a win tonight, the Avs will claim the Stanley Cup for the first time since 2001. However, an Avalanche loss means the series will be tied up, forcing Game 7 back in Denver on Tuesday.

You can follow along with this story for live updates once the puck drops, and watch postgame coverage on FOX31 News.

