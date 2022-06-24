DENVER (KDVR) — It’s game night in the Mile High City as the Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning face off in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final.

The Avs hold a 3-1 series lead after winning the first two games here in Denver and picking up one of two on the road in Tampa.

With a win tonight the Avs will get to hoist the Stanley Cup at home in front of the Ball Arena fans. An Avs loss sends the series back to Tampa for Game 6 on Sunday.

The home team has been up 3-1 in the finals 25 times in NHL history, and they have won every one of those series.

If the Avs get to hoist the Stanley Cup this season, it will be the third time in team history they have done so. The previous two wins came in 1996, the first season after relocating to Denver from Quebec, and 2001.

