DENVER (KDVR) – The Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning are facing off in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena.

In Game 1, the Avs were up 3-1 at the end of the first period, but the Lightning came back and tied it in the second leading into a scoreless third period. Avalanche forward Andre Burakovsky scored 1:23 into overtime to secure the win for Colorado.

Tonight’s game gives the Avs a chance to go up 2-0 before heading on the road for games 3 and 4 in Tampa Bay, but the Lightning are hoping to even the series so they can travel back to Florida with momentum and home-ice advantage on their side.

According to a tweet from the Auraria Campus, the watch party being held on the Tivoli Quad hit capacity around 4:50 pm, when the gates were closed to those trying to enter. Fans will be allowed in as capacity permits it.

