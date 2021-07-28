Seattle Kraken sign Avalanche goalie Philipp Grubauer in free agency

DENVER, COLORADO – SEPTEMBER 19: Philipp Grubauer #31 of the Colorado Avalanche tends goal against the Dallas Stars in the first period at the Pepsi Center on September 19, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche are parting ways with goalie Philipp Grubauer after three seasons.

The he starting goalie was signed by the National Hockey League’s newest team, the Seattle Kraken, during free agency.

Don't mind if we do. 😏



The #SeaKraken have agreed to terms with goaltender @philgrubauer31 on a 6 year contract (5.9M AAV). pic.twitter.com/gSdeyGKwPO — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) July 28, 2021

Grubauer was not of the players protected during the Kraken’s expansion draft last week but was not chosen. Instead, Seattle selected Chris Driedger from the Florida Panthers who seemed primed to take the starting job plus two younger goalies.

The Avs made the playoffs during all three seasons Grubauer was in between the pipes but failed to make it out of the second round.

The goaltender went 30-9-0-1 with a 2.34 goals against average and a .290 save percentage last season with the Colorado Avalanche. Grubauer was named a finalist for the Vezina Trophy, which is awarded to the league’s best goaltender.

Grubauer’s signed a six-year contract with an average annual value of $5.9 million.