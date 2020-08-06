Rookie Makar, Avs cruise to 4-0 round-robin win over Stars

EDMONTON, ALBERTA – AUGUST 05: Anton Khudobin #35 of the Dallas Stars is unable to stop a shot from Vladislav Namestnikov #90 of the Colorado Avalanche in the second period in a Western Conference Round Robin game during the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoff at Rogers Place on August 05, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images)

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — High-scoring rookie defenseman Cale Makar connected on an early power-play goal, 30-year-old Pavel Francouz recorded a shutout in his postseason debut and the Colorado Avalanche cruised to a 4-0 round-robin win over the Dallas Stars.

Joonas Donskoi, Vladislav Namestnikov and Andre Burakovsky also scored as the Avalanche improved to 2-0 in the three-game round that will determine playoff seeding for the top four teams in the Western Conference.

The Stars have lost both of their games and are likely to finish where they started as the fourth seed.