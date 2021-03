Colorado Avalanche center Tyson Jost, left, celebrates with right wing Logan O’Connor and goaltender Philipp Grubauer, right, after the Avalanche defeated the San Jose Sharks in an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored twice and had two assists as the Colorado Avalanche beat the San Jose Sharks 4-0.

Philipp Grubauer made 26 saves for his 14th career shutout and the Avalanche got payback for a 6-2 loss Monday night in San Jose.

Gabriel Landeskog added a goal and three assists for Colorado, which went 3-1 on its road trip and pulled into a three-way tie for third place in the West Division with Arizona and Minnesota.