Rantanen scores hat trick in Avalanche 6-2 win over Nashville Predators

Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen, center left, celebrates after scoring a goal with Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog, center right, as Nashville Predators defenseman Matt Benning, front, and center Mikael Granlund look on in the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (KDVR) — Mikko Rantanen scored three goals and an assist in the Colorado Avalanche win over the Nashville Predators Saturday night.

“You want the puck on your best players’ stick as much as possible … and that’s what Mikko is,” coach Jared Bednar said.

Valeri Nichushkin, Nazem Kadri and Tyson Jost scored goals while Cale Makar notched three assists. Avs captain Gabriel Landeskog helped on two and earned 15 penalty minutes after a fight with Mattias Ekholm.

Luke Kunin and Matt Duchene scored for the Predators, while Jonas Johansson turned away 26 shots.

The Avs are 6-0-1 in the last seven in Denver at Ball Arena.