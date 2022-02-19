Rantanen, Newhook lead NHL-best Avalanche past Sabres, 5-3

Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri, left, celebrates with left wing Andre Burakovsky, center and defenseman Devon Toews after scoring against the Buffalo Sabres during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored a goal and assisted on Alex Newhook’s tiebreaking goal in the third period, and the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-3.

Nathan MacKinnon also had a goal and an assist, J.T. Compher and Nazem Kadri scored the other goals, and Colorado extended its season-best road win streak to seven.

The Avalanche improved to 8-0-1 in their past nine road games and 24-2-2 overall since Dec. 6. Darcy Kuemper made 29 saves to earn a point in his 18th consecutive decision, prolonging a franchise record. Tage Thompson netted his first NHL hat trick for the Sabres, who have lost two in a row.